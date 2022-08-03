Contact Us
Man Killed In Triple Newark Shooting Was 'Good Vibe'

Cecilia Levine
Frankie Fields
Frankie Fields Photo Credit: Frank Fields Facebook

A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a Newark shooting Monday, March 7, authorities said.

Frankie Fields and the two other victims were shot on the 300 block of 10th Street in the city around 1:55 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

All three victims were transported to University Hospital, where Fields was pronounced dead, Stephens said alongside Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

The two other victims were in stable condition.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday, March 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

