Man Killed In Sussex County Hunting Accident ID'd As Hamburg Police Officer

A 38-year-old man shot and killed in a hunting accident Tuesday was identified as an off-duty Hamburg police officer.

Jason Franco was deer hunting with his family when he was shot near Havens and Lott roads in Wantage, around 12:30 p.m., and later pronounced dead, state police, sources and local officials told Daily Voice.

Hamburg police Lt. Jason Tangorra, who hired Franco in April 2018, remembered him as a dutiful officer.

"Jason Franco was loved by his family and his colleagues from all surrounding agencies," Tangorra said. "This was a complete tragedy and he will be missed."

Franco worked as an officer with the William Paterson University Police Department before he was in Hamburg.

Funeral arrangements were being made as of Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.