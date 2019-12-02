Man Killed In Secaucus Shootout Identified, Charged In 2015 Bias Crime

The man who was killed Sunday night in an exchange of gunfire with police is a 68-year-old former resident of Secaucus, the state Attorney General said.

According to a preliminary account, police were called to Sea Isle Key, a street in Harmon Cove, a Secaucus residential development, around 5:41 p.m. Police were responding to a 911 call reporting a domestic incident, the Attorney General's office said. There had also been reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the home, Anthony Rosso, 68, was outside and armed with a handgun, authorities said. Rosso had previously lived at the address.

Rosso fired on police and multiple officers returned fire, according to a preliminary investigation. Rosso was hit and was later pronounced dead at the scene at 7:14 p.m.

The attorney general's office, which investigates all deaths at the hands of law enforcement acting in an official capacity, said the origin of the shot that killed Rosso was still under investigation Monday.

In 2015, Rosso and another man were charged in Secaucus with bias intimidation and harassment after allegedly shouting "go back to your country" and "eat pork" at a 24-year-old Muslim woman, according to a published report. The outcome of the charge against Rosso could not immediately be determined Monday.

