Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Killed In Paterson Shooting Thursday Identified

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Marco Bishop
Marco Bishop Photo Credit: Facebook

A man found shot to death on a Paterson street early Thursday morning is a 42-year-old resident of the city, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Marco Bishop was found near 968 East 25th St. around 1:30 a.m. by police responding to a call reporting a dead body in the street. Bishop, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had been shot, authorities said.

The prosecutor’s office and Paterson police are asking the public for information about Bishop’s shooting. Calls can be made to the tip line, 1-877-370-PCPO, or via email at tips@passaiccountynj.org. Tipsters can also call Sgt. Jack DeSalvo or Detective Sebastian Gomez of the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.