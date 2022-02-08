Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker

A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said.

Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Newark police last month issued a warrant for Sumler's arrest after he reportedly drove up to the entrance of a South Orange Avenue Dunkin' Donuts and shattered the front window with a wooden object on June 22.

He previously threw objects through the drive-thru window, police said.

The investigation into Sumler's death is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

