Man Killed In Newark By Powerful M-80 Firework, Police Say

A 23-year-old man died at University Hospital in Newark early Sunday from injuries caused by an M-80 style firework, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department said.

The man, who was not identified by police, was hurt at 168 Pacific St. in the city's Ironbound section and was taken to University in traumatic arrest sometime before 2 a.m.

Many details about the incident were not immediately known, but police said the firework appears to have detonated near the man's chest, causing serious internal and external injuries.

.M-80s were originally made for the military before they were sold as fireworks, according to Keystone Fireworks in Pennsylvania. After causing hundreds of injuries and some deaths, the M-80 was banned for public use by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in the 1970s.

The M-80 contains powerful explosive powder that may be sensitive to shocks or jolts resulting in potentially deadly explosions.

