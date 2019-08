A man was fatally struck by a train in Morristown early Friday morning, officials said.

Twenty people were on train 6601 of the Morris-Essex line when the man was struck at Convent Station around 2:15 a.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson told Daily Voice.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was the last of the night from Penn Station to Dover.

Service to the morning trains will not be affected.

