Man Killed By Freight Train In Suspected Suicide In Haworth

A man died from a suspected suicide when he was struck by a freight train before dawn Wednesday in Haworth.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, was struck just south of the Haworth Avenue crossing around 4:30 a.m.

The body wasn't discovered until after daybreak, authorities said.

The southbound train remained stopped deep into the morning as CSX awaited the Bergen County Medical Examiner.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741 .You are not alone. ******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.