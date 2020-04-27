Man Injured When Backhoe Knocks Lamppost Into Hackensack Law Office Window

A Cliffside Park man was injured in a freak accident Monday at a Hackensack law firm, authorities said.

A private company bucket loader was doing sewer work and backed into a decorative light post, knocking it into a window at Harwood Lloyd LLC on Main Street, responders said.

A shard of glass from the broken window hit the 31-year-old victim, who required treatment for a cut on his hand.

Police were investigating.

