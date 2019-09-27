Man In Roselle Park Municipal Court Runs Off As He Faced Judge: Police

A man appearing in Roselle Park municipal court Thursday cut the proceedings short when he ran off as he was being addressed by the judge, police said.

Javens Ogaus, a 25-year-old Irvington man, was standing before the judge around 1:10 p.m. when he fled from the court on E. Westfield Avenue and headed towards Walnut Street.

Ogaus ran through several back yards as officers chased him. Roselle Park police set up a perimeter and called in the Union County Sheriff's K-9. As the K-9 unit arrived Ogaus left a yard and was caught on the 10 block of Charles Street.

He has been charged with contempt of court and resisting arrest. He was being held at the Union County jail pending a bail hearing.

A police spokesman said he could not release information on the matter which initially brought Ogaus to court.

