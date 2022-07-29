Man Hospitalized From Self-Inflicted Shooting At Sussex County Police Department (UPDATE)

A man was hospitalized following a self-inflicted shooting at a police department in Sussex County, authorities said.

A Newton police officer was exiting the back of the station at 39 Trinity St. and found an unconscious 71-year-old Newton man lying on the ground just after 1:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29, a press release said.

Officers immediately began rendering aid and discovered that he was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A 9 mm handgun was also found underneath the man, police said.

The man was rushed to Morristown Medical Center. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

The Newton Police Department and Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office were handling the investigation. No foul play is suspected and there is no threat to the public.

