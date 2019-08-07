Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Port Authority Police Snatch Suicidal Jumper From GWB Railing
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Hit By Two Vehicles In Jersey City Dies

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A man was killed Monday night after he was struck by two vehicles in Jersey City.
A man was killed Monday night after he was struck by two vehicles in Jersey City. Photo Credit: Google

A man died after he was struck by two vehicles Monday night in Jersey City, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

A police officer stopped at Rt. 440 north near Kellogg Street around 9:20 p.m. after spotting someone down in the roadway and two vehicles parked nearby.  The man, who was not identified, was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at around 10 p.m.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Unit and Jersey City police say the victim was struck first by a woman driving a 2018 Chevy Trax. The preliminary investigation also revealed the man was hit again by a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, which was driven by an off-duty Jersey City police officer.

Both drivers remained at the scene, the prosecutor's office said. The police officer also aided the victim. No summonses had been issued as of Wednesday, the prosecutor's office said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call  the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.