Man Held On Murder Charge Among 2 Arrested In Jersey City Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 4

Two men including one already being held on murder charges have been arrested in a shooting that killed two people and injured four others in Jersey City last May.

City residents Cooleone McNeil, 21, and Omire Rios-Williams, 19 -- who was previously charged in the May 3 killing of Emmanuel Garcia -- are both facing first-degree murder charges, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Emmanuel Garcia GoFundMe photo

Multiple reports of gunshots fired near Crescent Avenue and Brikerhoff Street came in around 11 p.m. on May 21. Police found a total of six victims at the scene -- all Jersey City residents.

Randolph Black Jr., 25, and Jason Crutcher, 26, were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 26-year-old man, 25-year-old man, 35-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman were injured in the incident, police said.

McNeil was arrested by embers of the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force (Hudson County Team) at the AMC Jersey Gardens movie theater on Aug. 5 around 4:30 p.m., Suarez said.

He was charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Williams was charged with the same.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit, the Jersey City Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force (Hudson County Team) for the investigation and arrests.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.