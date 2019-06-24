Man Gets Maximum Sentence For Dumping Baby’s Body In Jersey City

A Virginia man must serve at least 10 years of a 20-year sentence for leaving a suitcase containing his baby daughter’s remains next to the PATH tracks in Jersey City, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Te’Myah Layauna Plummer, who was just under two years old, was found in a pink suitcase on April 11, 2018 by Port Authority workers. The child died of cocaine intoxication and “violence,” NJ.com reported.

Her father, Travis Plummer, 38, disappeared with the girl from their home in Richmond, Va., in the summer of 2017. She is believed to have died around that time, prosecutors said.

Plummer brought the girl’s body in a suitcase to Jersey City Nov. 1, 2017, and kept the remains in a garage for months before dumping it over the Tonnelle Avenue bridge in March 2018.

Plummer then fled to Puerto Rico but was arrested there about a week after Te’Mayah’s body was found.

Plummer was ultimately charged with unlawful concealment of human remains. On Friday, he was sentenced to the maximum and received an extended sentence due to his criminal history, authorities said.

Plummer may have avoided more serious charges because some basic facts of the case remained unknown. A source told NJ.com that because a time of death could not be determined, it was unclear where the little girl had died, making it impossible for prosecutors to claim jurisdiction.

