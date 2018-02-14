Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Pedestrian From Wood-Ridge, 46, Struck, Killed In East Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Found With 2 Guns In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Readington Township Police
Readington Township Police Photo Credit: Readington Township Police via Facebook

A Poughkeepsie man was charged after police allegedly found him with two guns and open alcohol containers in the parking lot of a Hunterdon County business early Sunday.

Herman Callands, 59, had parked his vehicle and was seen walking around the lot of a closed business off of Route 22 in Readington Township just after 12:10 a.m., local police said.

During questioning, officers saw a gun in the front passenger door pocket of Callands’ vehicle, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation and search turned up another gun, a prohibited weapon, and two open containers of an alcoholic beverage, police said.

Callands was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and device, possession of an open container, and consuming an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.