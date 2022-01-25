Man Found Dead Had A Fight At NJ Strip Club Before He Went Missing: Police

The 19-year-old man whose body was found Tuesday was involved in a fight at a South Jersey strip club before he went missing, authorities said.

A volunteer searcher walking on the shoulder of the road found Irving Mayren-Guzman's body in a marshy area about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Pleasantville police said.

Mayren-Guzman’s body was found just east of Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road in Pleasanville, police said. He was last seen at the adult entertainment club early Sunday morning, they said. The resident of Egg Harbor Township was on foot heading east on Delilah Road towards Atlantic City.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, said Pleasantville Capt. Stacey Schlachter. It was not yet clear if it’s considered a homicide.

Through a continuing investigation led by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and assisted by Pleasantville police, it was determined that an altercation involving Mayren-Guzman, occurred just prior to him walking east, Schlachter said.

K-9 units, police helicopters and drones were used in the search for Mayran-Guzman.

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 9-1-1, calling 609 641-6100 or emailing supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

