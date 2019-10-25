Contact Us
Man Driving Stolen Truck Jumped 30 Feet To Escape Arrest: Nutley Police

Paul Milo
Two Bronx men were arrested in Nutley and Clifton after they jumped from a stolen pickup, police said.
Nutley police arrested two New York men after they were involved in a minor traffic accident while traveling in a stolen truck Thursday afternoon, police said.

A driver told a police officer during a traffic stop around 1:47 p.m. they had been struck from behind by a 2011 red pickup. When police approached, the truck took off, police said.

Police chased the fleeing vehicle on Rt. 21 north and then onto the ramp for Rt. 3, where the two people inside bailed out. Jose Cruz, a 23-year-old Bronx man who was driving, jumped 30 feet from the overpass. He was injured in the fall and resisted arrest before being taken to the hospital, police said.

Kevin Suncar, 25, also of the Bronx, was caught by Clifton police near River Road and Delawanna.

The truck had been stolen from a contractor's yard in the Bronx, police said.

Cruz was charged with resisting , eluding and aggravated assault on an officer. Sucar was charged with obstruction and receiving stolen property.

