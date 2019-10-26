Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Dies In Fall Off NJ Turnpike In Newark

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A man died in a fall off the Turnpike in Newark Friday night, police said
A man died in a fall off the Turnpike in Newark Friday night, police said Photo Credit: File

State Police were investigating the death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn man on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark Friday night.

Many of the circumstances were still under investigation Saturday morning, but according to police, the man was an occupant in a vehicle that had pulled over north of Exit 14 in Newark around 10:15 p.m.

The man left the vehicle and was attempting to jump from the cars-only side of the turnpike to the trucks side when he fell about 80 feet to his death, the spokesman said.

State Police did not immediately release his name.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.