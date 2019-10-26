Man Dies In Fall Off NJ Turnpike In Newark

State Police were investigating the death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn man on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark Friday night.

Many of the circumstances were still under investigation Saturday morning, but according to police, the man was an occupant in a vehicle that had pulled over north of Exit 14 in Newark around 10:15 p.m.

The man left the vehicle and was attempting to jump from the cars-only side of the turnpike to the trucks side when he fell about 80 feet to his death, the spokesman said.

State Police did not immediately release his name.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

