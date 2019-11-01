Man Critically Injured In Dumont House Fire

Two men trying to get inside a burning Dumont home where a pit bull died in a wind-blown Friday morning fire had to be arrested, authorities told Daily Voice.

One of the men was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with severe smoke inhalation, they said.

Two police officers also were injured.

One of the men was trying to get back inside the house, believing that family members were inside -- when, in fact, they'd escaped, one responder said. The canine died.

One was accused of assault on a police officer, the other with interfering in a police investigation.

Family members awoke to crackling noises shortly before 7 a.m. after flames from the Merritt Avenue shed fire spread to the home, responders said.

One of them was cut jumping out a window, they said.

Another grabbed a police officer and threw him to the side in an attempt to get back into the house, responders added.

The house partially collapsed in the rear. Flames also damaged a neighboring home and trailer.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

Dumont police and firefighters responded and were joined by firefighters from Cresskill, New Milford and Tenafly.

Because there were mutiple injuries, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit also responded, as did county animal control officers.

