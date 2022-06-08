Man Charged With 'Upskirting' On Jersey Shore Also Charged With Doing It In Bergen County

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a five-count indictment against a Somerset County man accused of taking lewd photographs of under a young girl's dress at a car dealership, authorities said.

The action is commonly described as "upskirting."

David M. Chapinski, 41, of the Somerset section of Franklin Township is charged with manufacturing of child sexual abuse materials, invasion of privacy, and child endangerment, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The former adjunct professor has been charged with upskirting before at an Edgewater supermarket. Investigators who examined Chapinski’s phone after that July 2021 incident found that he "used the Internet to view, download, and possess more than 900 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the Bergen County prosecutor said at the time.

The Monmouth County incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on May 2, 2021, at Auto Exotica car dealership on Newman Springs Road in Red Bank, according to an investigation by members of the Red Bank Police Department, assisted by members of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Frank Sala, owner of Auto Exotica, said his dealership is closed on Sundays when the incident occurred. This was a random guy in his parking lot and no dealership employees were involved, Sala said.

The investigation revealed that while at the dealership, a man later identified as Chapinski snuck up to a teenage girl wearing a dress, who was looking at vehicles with her parents and two siblings, placed his cell phone flat in the palm of his hand, and surreptitiously placed it between the girl’s legs from behind in order to record photographs, Linskey said.

Chapinski was arrested without incident and criminally charged in August 2021.

“The act of ‘upskirting’ isn’t just disturbing, degrading, and demeaning – it’s illegal," Linskey said. "We are concerned that there may be more victims, and urge anyone who may have been victimized in this way to contact MCPO Sgt. Shawn Murphy at 800-533- 7443 or Red Bank Police Department Detective Sean Hauschildt at 732-530-2700,”

Formerly of Bergen County, Chapinski had been was an instructor in the Department of Economics, Finance and Global Business at William Paterson University in Wayne, according to earlier reports.

