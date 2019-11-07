Contact Us
Man Charged With Sex Assault, Endangering Injured Victim In Death Of WNY Woman

Irma Contreras Flores, 32, was found unconscious in the vestibule of a West New York building and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital Photo Credit: Google

A 22-year-old West New York man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with the death of a woman found unconscious in a building vestibule early Friday, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police responded to 214 63rd St. around 3:40 a.m. and found Irma Contreras Flores, 32, of West New York. She was taken to Palisades Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The cause and manner of her death were pending an examination by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

On Monday, Edwin Velasco-Salazar was arrested at the prosecutor's office in Jersey City. Along with sexual assault, he has been charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim.

He was being held at the Hudson County jail in Kearny pending a court appearance.

The prosecutor’s office continues to investigate this case with the assistance of the West New Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.

