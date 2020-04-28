Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of NJ State Trooper Investigating Mobile Home Invasion

UPDATE: A man who shot a New Jersey State Police detective investigating a trailer park home invasion by five women was charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, authorities announced Tuesday.

Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings, 21, and two other Bridgeton men were all armed Saturday night when they pulled up to the Harding Woods mobile home park on Harding Highway in Pittsgrove, they said.

NJSP Detective Richard Hershey was investigating a home invasion from earlier that evening, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Patrick J. Callahan, and Salem County Prosecutor John T. Lenahan said in a joint announcement.

Five women had forced their way into a mobile home and assaulted the owner – breaking a rib and lacerating a lung -- while stealing her iPhone, they said.

Hershey identified himself as a law enforcement officer when he was approached by Hutchings, Kareen "Kai" Warner Jr., 19, and Colby Opperman, 18, all of Bridgeton, who pulled up in a caravan hours later, authorities said.

Hutchings shot Hershey in the upper leg, they said, adding that the detective returned fire, forcing the defendants to flee.

Hershey underwent surgery at Cooper University Hospital in Camden and was recovering, Grewal, Callahan and Lenahan said.

A member of the caravan was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound in her leg and was released, they said, adding that she wasn’t charged.

All eight defendants were identified and captured by New Jersey State Police Fugitive and TEAMS units, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and the ATF.

The Salem County Prosecutor’s Office charged the five women for the home invasion, while Grewal’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability (OPIA) charged the three men in the shooting.

All were being held in the Salem County Jail pending detention hearings. More charges were possible, authorities said.

“We have zero tolerance for those who violently attack our law enforcement officers,” Grewal said. “Our state troopers put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe, and Saturday’s incident is an important reminder of the brave work our troopers perform.”

“Anyone attempting to murder a New Jersey state trooper, or any member of law enforcement, will find no safe haven,” Calahan added. “Our pursuit will be relentless, unwavering and swift.”

It began with a 6:15 p.m. home invasion by the women, identified as Jazmin Valentin, 32, Yomari Lazu, 43, Iramari Lazu, 22, Mayra Roblero, 52, and Maria Betancourt, 39, of Vineland.

Authorities charged all with aggravated assault, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery, as well as burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Hutchings, meanwhile, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer and weapons offenses.

Warner and Opperman were each charged with weapons offenses.

“Anyone who would open fire on a law enforcement officer conducting an investigation, as Hutchings is alleged to have done, represents a grave danger to the community,” said Director Thomas Eicher of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. “Justice demanded swift action in this case, as did public safety.

“We will continue to work closely with the New Jersey State Police to ensure that those responsible for this attack are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Investigating were the NJSP’s Major Crime Unit South, Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office, Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Cold Case Unit, along with the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office and state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

