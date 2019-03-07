Man Charged In Two Sex Assaults In Jersey City

A Jersey City man has been charged in a pair of back-to-back sexual assaults that occurred within hours of each other in Jersey City early Monday morning, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

Darell McRae, 30, has been charged with attempted murder in the first attack, as well as aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and weapons offenses. .

In connection with the attack later that morning, he has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, assault, terroristic threats and weapons offenses.

McRae was arrested at the Hudson County jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges. He will remain in jail pending his first court appearance.

According to police, McRae and a 25-year-old Bayonne woman agreed to have sex around 1 a.m. but began to argue instead. The man then sexually assaulted the woman at a location unknown to her, she told police. Her attacker also slashed her with a knife on the neck and hand, she told police.

Less than two hours later, a Jersey City woman told police that she accepted an offer of a ride from a man who led her away on foot before pulling a knife and sexually assaulting her.

The prosecutor’s office is also investigating two other recent sexual assaults in the city. McRae has not been charged in connection with those incidents.

