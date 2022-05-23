Man Charged In Stabbing Of 22-Year-Old At Sussex County Basketball Court: Police

A 19-year-old man was charged after allegedly stabbing another man at a basketball court in Sussex County, authorities said.

Reiley Herrin, of Newton, was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, Newton Police said in a release on Monday, May 23.

Herrin is accused of stabbing a 22-year-old man in the abdomen near the basketball court behind the Lakeland School on Jefferson Street in Newton just before 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to Newton Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Herrin fled the scene and was found nearby by an officer, where he was taken into custody with the knife still in his possession, police said.

Herrin was being held in the Morris County Jail.

