Man Charged In Fatal ‘Unprovoked’ Attack On Newark Street

Paul Milo
Oscar Kadua
Oscar Kadua Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 31-year-old Newark man has been arrested for striking and killing another man on a Newark street last month, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Oscar Kadua allegedly hit the man, 53-year-old Tyrone Johnson, as Johnson was walking along Broad Street near New Street around 8:20 p.m. May 30. Investigators said the attack was unprovoked.

Kadua has been charged with aggravated manslaughter.

Johnson, also a Newark resident, fell and suffered a head injury. He was rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide. Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

