Man Charged In Fatal Biker Night Assault At Controversial NJ Diner

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
Edward Charles Chandler
Edward Charles Chandler Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail

A 54-year-old man was being held in the Ocean County Jail in connection with Wednesday night's fatal assault at a popular Jersey Shore diner that left another dead.

Robert Clarke, 78, of Manchester was airlifted to an area hospital after the 7:30 p.m. incident at the Lakeside Diner in Lacey Township, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Edward Charles Chandler of Manalapan was charged with aggravated assault, which is expected to be upgraded to murder, Billhimer told the Asbury Park Press.

The prosecutor did not release further details.

Clark's son, Shawn Clarke, told the APP that his father was removed from life support after he was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The loss of Clarke, affectionately known as "RJ," was being mourned on social media.

More information was expected to be released by authorities Thursday.

The incident happened at the same diner that had been repeatedly ticketed for serving customers indoors despite the coronavirus pandemic.

