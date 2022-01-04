Man Brings Gun Into Morris County Administration Building, Authorities Say

A man was arrested Monday, March 21 after bringing a gun into a Morris County administration building, authorities said.

William Cole, 53, walked through the security checkpoint at the entrance to the Morris County Administration and Records Building located on Court Street in Morristown for an appointment with his probation officer, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Morris County Sheriff's Officer Frank Pirog discovered a "modified pistol" in Cole's backpack after he placed his personal belongings in the designated container to be X-rayed, police said.

Police later confirmed it was a BB gun, they said. Weapons are not permitted in the courthouse complex buildings.

Cole was charged with the following:

Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

Certain Persons not to Possess a Firearm

He was charged on a complaint warrant and remains held in the Morris County Correctional Facility.

“The Morris County Sheriff’s Office continues to uphold the safety and security in and around the Morris County Courthouse Complex with aggressive, proactive security safeguards," Sheriff James M. Gannon said.

"People who bring illegal weapons to the area will be caught and charged."

