Man Attacks, Kills 45-Year-Old Wife In Their Newark Home, Authorities Say

A Newark man is facing a first-degree murder charge after attacking and killing his 45-year-old wife in their Newark home, authorities said.

Maria Lasso was attacked by Jose Lasso Guaman at their Polk Street home on Jan. 14, and pronounced dead at the scene around 7:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Guaman has been charged with first degree murder, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was arrested Jan. 14 and remanded to the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

