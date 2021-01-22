Man Assaulted, Robbed Of Cell Phone At Jersey City Mall, Authorities Say

A 43-year-old man was robbed of his cell phone and assaulted outside a Jersey City mall Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The man struggled with the thief, who assaulted him and ran off with his cell phone near the entrance of Newport Mall at approximately 4:15 p.m., Jersey City police spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Wallace-Scalcione said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

