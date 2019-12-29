Man, 64, Dies In Parsippany Garden Apartment Fire

A 64-year-old resident was killed in a fire in a Parsippany garden apartment Sunday afternoon, responders said.

His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A firefighter refused medical attention for a cut sustained battling the first-floor Rutgers Lane blaze, which broke out in the Rutgers Village Apartment complex just after 12:30 p.m., they said.

The main body of the fire was knocked down by Parsippany and Lake Hiawatha firefighters within a half-hour, after which they summoned investigators.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson and Environmental Crimes Unit was investigating along with Parsippany police and fire inspectors.

The Morris County Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigation unit collected evidence.

Mutual aid responders included Boonton, Montville, Morris Plains, Mount Tabor and Whippany firefighters.

