Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man, 64, Dies In Parsippany Garden Apartment Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
162 Rutgers Lane, Parsippany
162 Rutgers Lane, Parsippany Photo Credit: COURTESY: Rob Munson

A 64-year-old resident was killed in a fire in a Parsippany garden apartment Sunday afternoon, responders said.

His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A firefighter refused medical attention for a cut sustained battling the first-floor Rutgers Lane blaze, which broke out in the Rutgers Village Apartment complex just after 12:30 p.m., they said.

The main body of the fire was knocked down by Parsippany and Lake Hiawatha firefighters within a half-hour, after which they summoned investigators.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson and Environmental Crimes Unit was investigating along with Parsippany police and fire inspectors.

The Morris County Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigation unit collected evidence.

Mutual aid responders included Boonton, Montville, Morris Plains, Mount Tabor and Whippany firefighters.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.