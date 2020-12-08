Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man, 38, Shot In Sussex County Hunting Accident

by Cecilia Levine & Valerie Musson
Haven and Lott roads in Sussex County
Haven and Lott roads in Sussex County Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 38-year-old man was shot early Tuesday afternoon in a Sussex County hunting accident, State Police said.

The incident happened in Wantage off Havens and Lott roads around 12:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

A medevac was requested but the victim was later pronounced dead, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

It is not clear if the incident is related to the annual black bear hunt, happening in Bergen, Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Sussex counties.

