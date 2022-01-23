Man, 32, Killed In Hudson County's First Homicide Of 2022

Authorities have identified the victim of Hudson County's first homicide of 2022 as a 32-year-old man.

Rasheen Bostick was found with a gunshot wound to the torso near Crescent and Belmont avenues in Jersey City around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 12:55 p.m. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip.

