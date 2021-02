A Somerset County driver died when his sedan slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer pulled over in the shoulder of Interstate 287 iWednesday morning, State Police said.

Brandon Acquaire, 27, was heading southbound when he struck the vehicle near milepost 25.7 in Bernards around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, NJSP said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

