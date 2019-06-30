Man, 23, Shot Dead In Fairview, Killer Sought

Police were looking for the gunman who shot a man dead Saturday night in the ground-floor apartment of a Fairview duplex where the victim lived.

In an odd twist, a companion who'd been in the bathroom hopped a bus from the Fourth Street apartment to West New York, where he ran into police headquarters to report the killing, authorities told Daily Voice.

A responding ALS unit pronounced the 23-year-old victim dead of a gunshot wound to the head, they said.

The call came in at 8 p.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

"No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing," Musella said Sunday afternoon.

Detectives secured surveillance video from nearby.

"Apparently, some people went there to conduct some business," leading to the shooting, a law enforcement official said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Fairview police were investigating. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.