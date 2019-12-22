Man, 22, Shot Dead On Hackensack Street After Dispute

A 22-year-old Hackensack man was shot dead before dawn Sunday around the corner from the Bergen County Courthouse, in what friends believe was retaliation for an incident a few hours earlier.

Christian Pacas was struck three times, including once in the heart, shortly before 1:20 a.m., responders said.

His body was found in the gutter on Grove Street between Kansas Street and Campbell Avenue, they said.

"They caught CP lackin' ( without a weapon ) near the courthouse and they shot him," a friend told Daily Voice.

Responding with city police were homicide detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Investigators initially were searching for an SUV with blue lights that one witness said sped away after the shots rang out. They also summoned a K-9 unit after another witness reported seeing a fleeing gunman.

Sources said the killer or someone associated with the shooter got into a fistfight earlier in the evening with the 5-foot-8-inch, 160-pound Pacas, who lived near the courthouse and was known by police.

