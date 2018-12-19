Man, 20, Charged In Emerson Graffiti Spree, Symbol Not Anti-Semitic

A local man who'd marked two Emerson schools and other areas in town with graffiti that was mistakenly believed to be anti-Semitic was about to do it again when borough police grabbed him Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

Brendan Rooney, 20, "was doing the same thing that he saw a [hip-hop] group he found on social media doing," Lt. Michael McDermott said. "There was no evidence at all of this being a bias crime."

Rooney was mimicking a symbol used by the Brooklyn band Pro-Era "that can be mistaken for a swastika," his friend, Ian Maltzan, told Daily Voice. "It means inner peace."

The logo, which resembles a swastika and wolfsangel, created some unintended controversy for the band Pro Era (short for Progressive Era), whose members said it was meant to be spiritual -- with roots in Buddhism -- and not offensive.

They created it, they said, to honor the memory of late founding member Courtney “Jamal” Dewar -- better known as Capital STEEZ -- who jumped to his death from a building in Manhattan's Flatiron District the morning of Christmas Eve 2012.

Regardless of what the symbol meant for anyone, the markings were still vandalism, police said.

Officers spotted Rooney cruising the Villano School and pulled him over Wednesday night, McDermott, the borough police lieutenant said.

It turned out he'd previously been charged with graffiti-related vandalism in Westwood, he said.

Emerson police charged Rooney with six counts of criminal mischief for markings found at Villano and Memorial elementary schools, some parks, some signs in town and two on private property, McDermott said.

He was released on a summons pending further court action, the lieutenant said.

"The officers did a really good job," Police Chief Michael Mazzeo said. "They went on social media, they came up with a suspect and patrol caught him ready to do it again."

Detective Sgt. Ryan Sokerka coordinated the effort, Mazzeo said.

"While the news that this has not been determined to be an act of bias should be welcomed by the community, this situation does open the door for parents to have important and necessary conversations at home," Schools Supt. Brian P. Gatens said.

"[T]he district is still in the process of planning positive and proactive student activities and assemblies for early January."

