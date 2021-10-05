Maintenance Worker Dies Cleaning Middlesex County Rug Warehouse

A maintenance worker died cleaning a rug warehouse in Middlesex County over the weekend, officials said.

The unidentified worker had suffered serious injuries at Rugs USA on 286 Prospect Plains Roads in Cranbury around 3 a.m. on May 8, RLS Media reports.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet said.

The worker was employed by Complete Care Maintenance, which cleans Rugs USA in Cranbury once a week, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokeswoman said.

Rugs USA has two prior OSHA inspections within the last 5 years that were in compliance. Complete Care Maintenance has no prior OSHA history within the last 5 years, OSHA said.

OSHA has a total of six months to complete its investigation and release its findings.

