Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT: Gaping Route 80 Hole Closes At Least Two Westbound Lanes Until Morning
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Mail Carrier From Harrison Admits Part In Credit Card Theft Ring

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
U.S. Courthouse, Newark
U.S. Courthouse, Newark Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A 24-year-old postal worker from Harrison pleaded guilty to fraud, bribery and identity theft charges for his role in a scheme in which he recruited other mail carriers to steal credit cards before they were delivered, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

Moussa Dagno, who was arrested last year, paid other carriers $100 for each card they stole. He and others who took part in the scam activated the cards and used them to buy expensive items like high-end electronics.

Other mail carriers who took part have already pleaded guilty, including Zenobia Gilmer, who had a route in Mt. Arlington; Ayesha Trotz, who delivered mail in East Orange and Kyanne Costley, who delivered mail in Elizabeth.

Also involved was Jennel Williams, who worked as a clerk in Newark's Main Post Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.