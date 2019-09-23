Mahwah Pedestrian With Cane Trying To Cross Busy Route 17 Clipped By Pickup Truck

A 36-year-old Mahwah man with a cane was struck and injured by the passenger-side mirror of a pickup truck when he tried to cross busy Route 17, authorities said.

The driver of the 2012 Dodge pickup told police he suddenly saw the victim in the middle lane of the southbound highway and swerved to avoid hitting him at the Ramsey border just south of MacArthur Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses confirmed the story, police said.

Mahwah EMS took the semi-responsive victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury, Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said.

As of Sunday night, he was reported in stable condition, the chief said.

No summonses were immediately issued nor charges filed, he said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

