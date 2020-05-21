Mahwah PD: Amazon Delivery Impostor Comes To Resident's Door

Two of Mahwah’s finest nabbed a man who impersonated an Amazon employee in an attempt to collect a fraudulently ordered package, authorities said.

In doing so, they helped crack a series of thefts in at least three area towns, including Montvale and New Milford, Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said.

The Laurel Court resident held onto the box and called police, who captured the accused thief and his alleged getaway driver, both of whom are from Paterson, Jaffe said Thursday.

Luis D. Deleon, 24, fled without the package, then got into a waiting 2019 Honda CRV that Lt. Harry Hunt and Officer Teilemans stopped moment slater on on East Mahwah Road.

They arrested him and the driver, Leonel Delacruz-Javier, also 24.

In the vehicle they found “proceeds from similar crimes in Montvale and New Milford,” Jaffe said.

Police charged Deleon and Delacruz-Javier with attempted theft and receiving stolen property and released then pending a June 12 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack..

Additional charges were expected from other law enforcement agencies.

