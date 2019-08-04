Mahwah Home Depot Theft-Turned-Robbery: Ex-Con, Drug Offender Captured On Route 17 In Ridgewood

An ex-con with a 30-year history of convictions assaulted a Home Depot employee in Mahwah before he and two alleged accomplices were caught in Ridgewood, authorities said.

Raymond McCutchen, 58, of Paterson, was accompanied by an Oakland woman with an extensive history of her own, mostly for drug offenses. The identity of a third suspect who was arrested with them couldn't immediately be determined.

The trio fled the Home Depot on Route 17 in Mahwah and were nabbed 10 miles down the road in Ridgewood, near Paramus Road, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Ridgewood and Saddle River assisted their Mahwah colleagues with finding, catching and transporting the trio.

The alleged getaway car, a Honda sedan, was removed from the highway by a flatbed tow truck

McCutchen and 27-year-old Julia Marcello remained held Sunday in the Bergen County Jail.

McCutchen is charged with robbery by force, theft and illegal possession of prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia. Marcello was charged with theft and possession of both heroin and a hypodermic syringe.

Raymond McCutchen (photo by Boyd A. Loving)

Records show previous convictions for McCutchen for theft and extortion (Passaic County), drug dealing (Hudson County), and drug dealing and burglary (Middlesex County), among others.

Marcello's record, meanwhile, is littered with nearly-all drug-related offenses out of Clifton, Fair Lawn, Franklin Lakes, Glen Rock, Maywood, Oakland, Teaneck, Paterson, Riverdale, and Neptune City in Monmouth County.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

