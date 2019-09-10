Lyndhurst Police Stolen Car Chase Ends With Newark Crash, 3 Burglary Suspects Seized

A Lyndhurst police stolen car chase through Nutley and Belleville before dawn Wednesday ended with a crash off Route 21 in Newark and the arrests of three burglary suspects.

Officer Rich Jasinski was on patrol on 10th Street when he saw a Honda Accord headed east on Kingsland Avenue tailgating another vehicle and going back and forth across the double-yellow line, Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

Jasinski followed the Accord to Ridge Road, then onto Park Avenue and 8th Street before it returned to Kingsland headed west.

Discovering that the sedan had been reported stolen out of Fairfield, the officer activated his lights in an attempt to pull it over, Auteri said.

The Honda sped off, continuing into Nutley, through Belleville and eventually onto Broadway in Newark, he said.

The pursuit continued onto McCarter Highway, after which the driver lost control and the Accord slammed into a concrete wall near Washington Place, Auteri said.

Jasinski was joined by Officers Michael LeStrange and Officer Charles Giangaruso in seizing the driver and two passengers -- one an adult, the other 17 -- all from Newark, he said.

The driver, Shatuwan McCall, 18, and his rear-seat passenger, 21-year-old Jamoure Langevine, were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in police custody for an evaluation.

The juvenile front-seat passenger was taken to University Hospital in Newark after complaining of a hip injury. He was released to his mother at the hospital.

McCall and Langevine were returned to Lyndhurst police headquarters.

Both were charged with receiving stolen property.

Langevine was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and McCall with eluding.

McCall also received 13 traffic summonses before a local judge ordered him held in the Bergen County Jail on two outstanding warrants out of Newark for skipping court appearances on receiving stolen property charges.

Langevine was released pending court action.

Delinquent complaints against the juvenile were pending.

Meanwhile, detectives from Wayne and Highland Park were eyeing the trio for a series of burglaries in their towns.

