A man was found dead of a gunshot wound in a car behind a Lyndhurst office building Friday morning in what appears to be a suicide, responders said.

The victim was in a car behind an office building on Wall Street West, near Bergen Community College, just before 9:30 a.m., they said.

He apparently had been having "some kind of business problems" and left a note, one said.

