Lyndhurst Pedestrian, 80, Struck By SUV Driven By Township Resident, 18

An 80-year-old Lyndhurst pedestrian was hospitalized with what was believed to be a broken left wrist after she was struck by an SUV Monday morning.

The 18-year-old Toyota Sienna driver, also from town, was making a left turn from westbound Valley Brook Avenue onto Stuyvesant Avenue when her vehicle bumped the woman shortly before 9:30 a.m., Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

She was injured in the fall and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

No summonses were immediately issued, Auteri said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

