Lyndhurst PD: Wood-Ridge Driver Kicked, Spit At Officers, Claimed He Had COVID

Jerry DeMarco
Lyndhurst police
Lyndhurst police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A drunk driver from Wood-Ridge kicked an off-duty Lyndhurst police lieutenant who stopped him for driving recklessly, then spit on the officer’s backups, claiming he had the coronavirus, authorities said.

A recklessly-driven BMW driven by Joseph Marotta, 37, nearly hit Lt. Paul Haggerty’s car as he turned off Post Avenue onto Stuyvesant Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Haggerty alerted headquarters and followed the BMW as it headed back to Post Avenue, he said.

Marotta pulled to the curb near the corner of Post and Willow as backup Officers Joseph White, Michael Walker, and Robert Litterio and Sgt. Philip Reina arrived.

Marotta was sitting behind the wheel with bloodshot and watery eyes, Auteri said, adding that his speech also was slurred.

He smelled of alcohol, the lieutenant said.

Marotta was unsteady on his feet as he got out of the car, then struggled with the officers when they tried to prevent him from getting back in, Auteri said.

He kicked Haggerty in the leg, spit at the other officers and claimed he had COVID, the lieutenant said.

In the vehicle they found a joint and an open container of alcohol, he said.

Marotta later refused to take a breath test at headquarters, Auteri said.

Police charged Marotta with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction, DWI and pot possession.

They also issued summonses before sending Marotta to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Saturday pending a hearing.

