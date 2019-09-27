Contact Us
Lyndhurst PD: Unlicensed Repeat Offender Wanted On Warrant Fails To Signal, Busted With Heroin

Richard Graziano
Richard Graziano Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy LYNDHURST PD

A habitual offender from Rutherford who made a turn without signaling had several folds of heroin, along with a half-dozen empties, in his car, Lyndhurst police said.

Officer Christopher Cuneo stopped a 2001 Ford wagon around 1:15 p.m Thursday after Richard Graziano, 32, made a right from a Valley Brook Avenue parking lot near Town Hall onto Delafield Avenue without signaling, police said.

Graziano was “extremely nervous and didn’t make eye contact,” Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

After spotting several empty heroin folds on the floor, Cuneo got consent to search the vehicle, he said.

He also discovered that Graziano not only was driving with a suspended license: He also had an outstanding warrant.

Graziano has a recent history of arrests in Bergen County for, among other offenses, stalking theft, simple assault, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools, records show. He also has a criminal history out of New York City.

Graziano was processed on drug charges, issued traffic summonses and sent to the Bergen County Jail on the warrant.

