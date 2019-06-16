Lyndhurst PD: Pedestrian From Wallington Struck After Stepping Out Between Cars

A Wallington woman was injured in Lyndhurst when she stepped out between two parked cars barely a dozen feet from a crosswalk and was sideswiped by a passing vehicle, authorities said.

The 30-year-old pedestrian was taken to University Hospital in Newark with facial injuries after being clipped in front of a Stuyvesant Avenue beauty salon just after 1 p.m., Lyndhurst Police Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

Police didn't issue any summonses to the North Arlington driver, who remained at the scene and wasn't at fault, he said.

