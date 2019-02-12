Lyndhurst PD: Officer Stops Sidewalk Driver, Finds Crack, Pot On Newark Couple, Passaic Teen

A Lyndhurst police officer who caught a Newark driver illegally maneuvering around a congested gas station parking lot found crack and pot in the car, authorities said.

Officer Matt Dudek spotted the 2008 Ford Taurus being driven along the sidewalk and down a curb onto Kingsland Avenue from Riverside Avenue across from the Lyndhurst Diner, Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

Dudek stopped the vehicle after it crossed the DeJessa Bridge into Nutley, he said.

Speaking with the driver, 40-year-old Jasmine Karlsen, the officer smelled raw marijuana, Auteri said.

He directed her and two passengers out of the car and found one of them, a 17-year-old boy from Passaic, carrying a joint, the sergeant said.

Inside the Taurus Dudek found seven plastic baggies of crack and three of pot, he said.

Karlsen was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and released pending a hearing. She also received several traffic summonses.

A delinquency complaint was signed against the teen for possession of marijuana before he was released to his mother pending a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

Karlsen’s other passenger, Angel Garcia, 44, of Newark, was charged with cocaine possession and released pending a hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.