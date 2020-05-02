Lyndhurst PD: Nodded-Out Vermont Couple Had Drugs, Dozens Of Syringes In Car

A Vermont couple found sleeping in their car on a quiet Lyndhurst street had drugs and dozens of hypodermic syringes with them, authorities said.

Sgt. Richard Holicki, Detective Billy Kapp and Officer Matt Giunta, responding to a call, found the couple nodded out in a Toyota Prius on Kearney Street around 7 p.m.

They woke the pair and immediately spotted several syringes on the center console, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

A search, Auteri said, turned up:

13 empty wax paper folds;

151 anticonvulsant pills;

1 pack of Suboxone;

small amount of cocaine, including a rock of crack;

86 hypodermic syringes;

assortment of drug paraphernalia,

Justin Anderson, 39, and Stephanie Rivers, 30, of Burlington, VT, "claimed they couldn't recall how they made it to the quiet residential street," Auteri said. "They said they were in New Jersey to visit with friends in Jersey City."

Both were released on summonses after police charged them with various drug, syringe and drug paraphernalia possession counts, as well as with being under the influence of drugs, he said.

