Lyndhurst PD: Ecstasy-Fueled Elmwood Park Man With Claw Hammer Arrested After Rampage

An Elmwood Park man high on Ecstasy damaged several cars with a claw hammer before walking into a Lyndhurst hotel, snatching a cellphone from a desk clerk's hand and fleeing, said police who arrested him before dawn Wednesday.

Pablo Perez, 41, who'd rented a room at a neighboring hotel, was taken into custody without incident by Lt. Anthony Ricigliano and Officers Matt Giunta and Anthony Calabro in the area of Orient Way and Rutherford avenues shortly after 3 a.m., authorities said.

Officers were responding to a report of a loud disturbance in the area when a 911 call came in from the Courtyard By Marriott, Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

Perez "had entered their lobby while carrying a smooth-faced, steelhead claw hammer and approached the front desk," Auteri said. "Perez then removed a cell phone from the desk clerk’s hand before fleeing on foot up Rutherford Avenue."

He "admitted to investigators that he was high on Ecstasy that he consumed before his dangerous and erratic behavior,” the sergeant said.

Perez was treated at the scene for elevated breathing and a rapid heart rate before being taken to Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus.

After being examined, he was taken to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Wednesday morning pending a detention hearing.

He's charged with robbery, being under the influence of drugs and weapons offenses.

Lyndhurst police thanked their colleagues from Rutherford, who suspect that Perez damaged several vehicles on their side of Rutherford Avenue. An investigation was continuing.

